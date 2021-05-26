Last Updated:

IN PICS: ICG Shares Images Of Fire Extinguishing Operations On Singapore's MVX-Press Pearl

The Indian Coast Gaurd (ICG) on Wednesday shared pictures on Twitter of the fire fighting operations underway on Singapore's MVX-Press pearl container

MVX-Press Pearl
The Indian Coast Gaurd (ICG) on Wednesday took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures of a fire fighting operation on MVX-Press Pearl.

MVX-Press Pearl
ICG ships Vajra and Vaibhav are continuously fighting intense fire using external FF system amidst rough seas. Dornier aircraft and Pollution Response vessel Samudra Prahari have also been despatched

MVX-Press Pearl
A Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson on Tuesday had said that the rescuers had evacuated all crew members from the container ship and 2 people have been injured.

MVX-Press Pearl
MV X-Pearl, a Singaporean container ship, had caught fire on May 21. After this, the Indian High Commission in Colombo asked Indians to refrain from going close to the seas off Colombo and Negombo.

MVX-Press Pearl
The ship had departed from Hazira port in India on May 15 and was on its way to Singapore via Colombo, when it caught fire.

