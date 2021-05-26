IN PICS: ICG Shares Images Of Fire Extinguishing Operations On Singapore's MVX-Press Pearl

Quick links:
The Indian Coast Gaurd (ICG) on Wednesday took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures of a fire fighting operation on MVX-Press Pearl.
ICG ships Vajra and Vaibhav are continuously fighting intense fire using external FF system amidst rough seas. Dornier aircraft and Pollution Response vessel Samudra Prahari have also been despatched
A Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson on Tuesday had said that the rescuers had evacuated all crew members from the container ship and 2 people have been injured.
MV X-Pearl, a Singaporean container ship, had caught fire on May 21. After this, the Indian High Commission in Colombo asked Indians to refrain from going close to the seas off Colombo and Negombo.