IN PICS | India Conducts World’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, PM Modi Reviews Process

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria at the launch of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India
PM Modi monitored the vaccination process and also took real-time updates from centres across the country
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh visits Civil Hospital in Mohali to inspect the COVID-19 vaccination drive
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal launched the COVID-19 vaccination at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh
Health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat witnesses vaccine administration and interacts with the beneficiaries at Doon Medical College in Dehradun