IN PICS | India Conducts World’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, PM Modi Reviews Process

As India commenced the massive COVID-19 immunization drive on Saturday, 191,181 individuals received the first shot of the vaccine on day one of the inoculation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria at the launch of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India 

PM Modi monitored the vaccination process and also took real-time updates from centres across the country

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine jab

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh visits Civil Hospital in Mohali to inspect the COVID-19 vaccination drive 

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal launched the COVID-19 vaccination at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh

Health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat witnesses vaccine administration and interacts with the beneficiaries at Doon Medical College in Dehradun

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth witnesses COVID-19 vaccine administration at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow

