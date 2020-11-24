Last Updated:

IN PICS | India-Singapore Navies Conduct Maritime Exercise ‘SIMBEX 2020’ In Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy hosted the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) during the 27th edition of India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX) 2020 in Andaman Sea.

The Indian Navy on Nov 23 hosted the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) during the 27th edition of India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX) 2020 in the Andaman Sea. 

 In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval exercise is being conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' exercise and it will be concluded on November 25. 

INS Rana along with INS Kamorta and Kora-class corvette INS Karmuk are participating this year. The Chetak helicopters & submarine INS Sindhuraj and P-8I maritime aircraft will also participate. 

The Singapore Navy is being represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Steadfast along with integral S70B helicopter as well as Endurance-class landing platform dock ship RSS Endeavour during SIMBEX 2020. 

The two navies, maritime neighbours will engage in advanced surfaces and anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and live weapon firing during the course of the 3-day-long bilateral naval exercise. 

