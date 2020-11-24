IN PICS | India-Singapore Navies Conduct Maritime Exercise ‘SIMBEX 2020’ In Andaman Sea

Quick links:
The Indian Navy on Nov 23 hosted the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) during the 27th edition of India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX) 2020 in the Andaman Sea.
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval exercise is being conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' exercise and it will be concluded on November 25.
INS Rana along with INS Kamorta and Kora-class corvette INS Karmuk are participating this year. The Chetak helicopters & submarine INS Sindhuraj and P-8I maritime aircraft will also participate.
The Singapore Navy is being represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Steadfast along with integral S70B helicopter as well as Endurance-class landing platform dock ship RSS Endeavour during SIMBEX 2020.