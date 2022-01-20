IN PICS: Indian Army, Air Force, & Navy Personnel Rehearse For Republic Day Parade

Quick links:
The Republic Day Parade this year will be different in a number of ways as it will be marked by the confluence of India's heritage, the country's growing defence might, and 'Aatmanirbharta'
As announced earlier, the celebration will begin on January 23 instead of January 24 with special events remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
The week-long celebration of Republic Day would continue till January 30, Martyrs' Day. There have been other numerous changes in the start time and the format of the cultural events
The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy personnel have been engaging in intensive rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi
In a major change in the format of the cultural events for the parade, 480 dancers will be presenting diverse dance forms of the country
A proud Indian soldier poses in New Delhi, flashing her bright smile, three days before Republic Day celebrations start
Indian Navy soldiers take part in rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter evening at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi