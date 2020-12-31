IN PICS: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Receives Guard Of Honour During South Korea Visit

Quick links:
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a 3-day visit to South Korea, where he will meet top military & political leadership to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India & ROC.
Gen. Naravane received a Guard of Honour at Republic of Korea Army Headquarters in Gyeryong, South Korea. He called on Gen. Nam Yeong to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation.
The Chief of Army Staff visited the national cemetery to pay tribute to the brave hearts who laid their lives during the Korean civil war, which led to the creation of North and South Korea.
COAS also visited the War Memorial in Seoul to remember the contributions of the Indian Army during the Korean war, where 60 Para Field Ambulance provided much-needed humanitarian assistance.
Army Chief Naravane visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) near the border with North Korea and the 30th Armoured Brigade.
Gen. Naravane visited the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province. Naravane's visit to South Korea comes days after he visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
South Korea is one of the largest suppliers of military equipment to India. Gen. Naravane also evaluated some of the latest military equipment while in Seoul.