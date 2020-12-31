Last Updated:

IN PICS: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Receives Guard Of Honour During South Korea Visit

Indian Army Gen. MM Naravane is visiting S. Korea, where he will meet top military & political leadership to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a 3-day visit to South Korea, where he will meet top military & political leadership to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India & ROC.

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
Gen. Naravane received a Guard of Honour at Republic of Korea Army Headquarters in Gyeryong, South Korea. He called on Gen. Nam Yeong to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
The Chief of Army Staff visited the national cemetery to pay tribute to the brave hearts who laid their lives during the Korean civil war, which led to the creation of North and South Korea.

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
COAS also visited the War Memorial in Seoul to remember the contributions of the Indian Army during the Korean war, where 60 Para Field Ambulance provided much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
Army Chief Naravane visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) near the border with North Korea and the 30th Armoured Brigade. 

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
Gen. Naravane visited the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province. Naravane's visit to South Korea comes days after he visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
South Korea is one of the largest suppliers of military equipment to India. Gen. Naravane also evaluated some of the latest military equipment while in Seoul. 

Gen. MM Naravane's South Korea visit
Gen. Naravane held a meeting with the top brass of the military leadership of South Korea. The two sides discussed avenues for enhancing India-Republic of Korea defence relations.

