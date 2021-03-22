Last Updated:

IN PICS: Indian Navy Displays Maritime Prowess While Celebrating Swarnim Vijay Varsh 2021

As a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh 2021, the Indian Navy conducted Maiden Operational demonstration on Hoogly river on March 20, 2021.

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh 2021 Celebrations at Kolkata, Indian Navy conducted a maiden Operational Demonstration on the Hooghly River on 20 Mar 21. This event displayed the maritime prowess.

2 Waterjet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC), 4 Navy Patrol Boats, one each Sea King and Chetak helicopter, Marine Commando (MARCOS) team, Coast Guard Air Cushion Vessel (CG ACV) demonstrated in 'Op Demo'.

The Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar was Chief Guest. This was the first time that an event involving Naval ships, patrol boats, aircraft and a CG hovercraft. 

A High speed 'Steampast' by four armed Navy Patrol Boats opened the Op Demo, followed by the CG ACV, glided over the surface of the Hooghly river displaying unique manoeuvres.

It was followed by WJFACs sailing down the river, executing precise navigational manoeuvers. Formation flying by a Sea King and Chetak helicopter took the demo to the skies. 

MARCOS displayed skills of fast airborne insertion into occupied territory by slithering down from a Sea King onto a Gemini Assault Watercraft followed by a simulated clandestine beach assault.

The Op Demo concluded with 'Sunset Ceremony' wherein the Naval Ensigns at were lowered along with the firing of flares by the ships into the sky illuminating their silhouettes.

For the first time such an event, involving Naval ships, patrol boats, aircraft and a CG hovercraft, was conducted on Hooghly and had audience including armed forces personnel from all three services.

A stellar fireworks display over the Hooghly brought the curtain down on the ‘Samudri Virasat Pradarshan’.

