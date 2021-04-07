IN PICS: Indian Navy Ship INS Talwar Carries Out Passage Exercise With Saudi's HMS Khalid

Quick links:
Indian Navy ship 'INS Talwar' on April 6 carried out Passage Exercise with Royal Saudi Naval Force Ship 'HMS Khalid' in the Persian Gulf.
INS Talwar has begun a visit to Saudi Arabia and will participate in a military exercise with the navy of the Gulf nation in reflection of multi-faceted bilateral defence cooperation.
The Indian Navy Spokesperson had said, “This visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia."
Another Indian Navy official said both sides are keen to expand maritime cooperation in sync with the overall deepening of defence and security cooperation.
N. Ram Prasad visited Indian Naval Ship Talwar and was briefed on the capabilities and various tasks undertaken by the ship.