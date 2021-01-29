Last Updated:

IN PICS | India's First Igloo Cafe Opens In Gulmarg 'for Snow Lovers', Tables Made Of Ice

India's first-ever and South Asia's largest Igloo cafe opened in resort at Kashmir's Gulmarg and started welcoming public on January 25. Open till February 28.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Igloo Cafe
1/8
@umarclicks/Twitter

In the latest tourist attraction for the 'lovers of snow', India has now got its first-ever Igloo Cafe at Kashmir's Gulmarg. 

Igloo Cafe
2/8
@umarclicks/Twitter

It's not only India's first but also reportedly South Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe located in the Ski resort of Gulmarg.

Igloo Cafe
3/8
@umarclicks/Twitter

Going viral on the internet in a jiffy, the unique and 'icy' experience of the restaurant has already started winning hearts.

Igloo Cafe
4/8
@umarclicks/Twitter

The Igloo Cafe is offering delicious spreads including traditional Kashmiri khewa, mutton, chicken tikka, or vegetarian course.

Igloo Cafe
5/8
@umarclicks/Twitter

Even the benches and tables are made of ice. Reportedly, it took nearly 15 days, 20 people working in two shifts to build the entire cafe.

Igloo Cafe
6/8
@Anu_kakran/Twitter

Owing to the massive rush of people willing to bag the 'snow-y' experience, the visitors have to reportedly now book in advance for a table.

Igloo Cafe
7/8
@Anu_kakran/Twitter

Both lunch and dinner options are available for the visitors to enjoy the rich flavours of Kashmir in a 22 feet wide and 13 feet high 'Igloo'.

Igloo Cafe
8/8
@ReshmaMajeed5/Twitter

The place had opened for public on January 25 and will only be open till February 28 and is owned by Syed Waseem Shah who reportedly took inspiration from Switzerland's Igloo Café.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Kashmir Valley gets fresh snowfall, flights still cancelled, main highways closed

In Pics: Kashmir Valley gets fresh snowfall, flights still cancelled, main highways closed
IN PICS | Project Mapping Show at Victoria Memorial on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

IN PICS | Project Mapping Show at Victoria Memorial on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary