IN PICS | India's First Igloo Cafe Opens In Gulmarg 'for Snow Lovers', Tables Made Of Ice

In the latest tourist attraction for the 'lovers of snow', India has now got its first-ever Igloo Cafe at Kashmir's Gulmarg.
It's not only India's first but also reportedly South Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe located in the Ski resort of Gulmarg.
Going viral on the internet in a jiffy, the unique and 'icy' experience of the restaurant has already started winning hearts.
The Igloo Cafe is offering delicious spreads including traditional Kashmiri khewa, mutton, chicken tikka, or vegetarian course.
Even the benches and tables are made of ice. Reportedly, it took nearly 15 days, 20 people working in two shifts to build the entire cafe.
Owing to the massive rush of people willing to bag the 'snow-y' experience, the visitors have to reportedly now book in advance for a table.
Both lunch and dinner options are available for the visitors to enjoy the rich flavours of Kashmir in a 22 feet wide and 13 feet high 'Igloo'.