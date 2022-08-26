IN PICS: India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, 'Vikrant' To Be Commissioned On Sept 2

Quick links:
India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) Vikrant will be commissioned on September 2, 2022.
IAC Vikrant is the largest warship to have ever been built in India and is also the first indigenously designed and built Aircraft Carrier for the Indian Navy.
IAC Vikrant is 262 m long and 62 m wide and displaces approx 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with an endurance of 7500 NM.
IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases with its fourth and final trial completed on July 10.
The Indigenous construction of the Aircraft Carrier is a shining example of the Nation’s quest for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and the ‘Make in India’ Initiative.
With the commissioning of ‘Vikrant’, India would join the select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.
The Indian Navy's ship maneuvers massive waves as it undergoes extensive trials during naval exercises.