Last Updated:

IN PICS: India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, 'Vikrant' To Be Commissioned On Sept 2

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India would join the select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier

Written By
Nikita Bishay
IAC Vikrant
1/9
Indian Navy

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) Vikrant will be commissioned on September 2, 2022. 

IAC Vikrant
2/9
Indian Navy

IAC Vikrant is the largest warship to have ever been built in India and is also the first indigenously designed and built Aircraft Carrier for the Indian Navy.

IAC Vikrant
3/9
Indian Navy

IAC Vikrant is 262 m long and 62 m wide and displaces approx 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with an endurance of 7500 NM.

IAC Vikrant
4/9
Indian Navy

IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases with its fourth and final trial completed on July 10.

IAC Vikrant
5/9
Indian Navy

 The Indigenous construction of the Aircraft Carrier is a shining example of the Nation’s quest for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and the ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

IAC Vikrant
6/9
Indian Navy

With the commissioning of ‘Vikrant’, India would join the select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier. 

IAC Vikrant
7/9
Indian Navy

The Indian Navy's ship maneuvers massive waves as it undergoes extensive trials during naval exercises. 

IAC Vikrant
8/9
Indian Navy

IAC Vikrant leaves harbour for trials as it preps up to be commissioned. 

IAC Vikrant
9/9
Indian Navy

IAC Vikrant's maidan Helo landing where Sea King 42B helicopter landed on the deck of the 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

COMMENT