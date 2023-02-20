In Pics: India's Operation Dost Rescue Mission In Quake-hit Turkey Comes To A Close

Quick links:
India announced ‘Operation Dost’ shortly after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged Turkey on February 6, 2023.
Seven C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel landed in Turkey from India, while the other one reached Syria.
The planes to Turkey include 99 medical specialists which will set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.
Along with the rescue personnel was medical equipment which includes x-ray machines, ventilators, operation-theater, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc.
The last team of 50 rescuers returned back to India on Monday. Three teams of 151 NDRF personnel and dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Turkey.
Equipment also included hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotarv rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors, etc.
Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan along with the Turkish envoy to India visited Hindon Airbase to see off the sixth IAF flight under Operation Dost.
The aid to Syria includes 3 truckloads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors, and other essential medical items.
Teams executed search, rescue and relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya in Turkey.
Many Turkish nationals lauded India's efforts to aid Turkey as the earthquake claimed more than 45,000 lives.
The Indian Army medical team deployed under Operation Dost in Turkey touched down in India On Monday.
The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock.