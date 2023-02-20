Last Updated:

In Pics: India's Operation Dost Rescue Mission In Quake-hit Turkey Comes To A Close

India launched 'Operation Dost' to aid Turkey and Syria after an earthquake claimed more than 45,000 lives. The last Indian rescue team returned on Monday.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
1/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

India announced ‘Operation Dost’ shortly after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged Turkey on February 6, 2023.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
2/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Seven C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel landed in Turkey from India, while the other one reached Syria.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
3/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The planes to Turkey include 99 medical specialists which will set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
4/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Along with the rescue personnel was medical equipment which includes x-ray machines, ventilators, operation-theater, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
5/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The last team of 50 rescuers returned back to India on Monday. Three teams of 151 NDRF personnel and dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Turkey.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
6/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Equipment also included hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotarv rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors, etc.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
7/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan along with the Turkish envoy to India visited Hindon Airbase to see off the sixth IAF flight under Operation Dost.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
8/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The dog squads were be used to help in locating victims in rubble and collapsed structures.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
9/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

India has supported Syria with over 6 tonnes of relief material.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
10/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The aid to Syria includes 3 truckloads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors, and other essential medical items.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
11/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Teams executed search, rescue and relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya in Turkey.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
12/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

Many Turkish nationals lauded India's efforts to aid Turkey as the earthquake claimed more than 45,000 lives.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
13/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The Indian Army medical team deployed under Operation Dost in Turkey touched down in India On Monday.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
14/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock.

India aids Turkey - Operation Dost
15/15
Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

"The Indian Army Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals," tweeted the Indian Army (@adgpi)

