In Pics | INS Kolkata Arrives At Port Shuwaikh At Kuwait To Bring Liquid Medical Oxygen

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata reached Port Shuwaikh in Kuwait today to bring liquid medical oxygen and other medical items to India, the Indian Navy said.

@indiannavy

SamudraSetu II is supporting the national effort of the fight against COVID-19 with deployments across the expanse of IOR.

@indiannavy

The ship was received by Amb Sibi George, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait & HE Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Asst Foreign Minister, Asia Affairs, Kuwait

@indiannavy

INS Kolkata reached Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait to embark on critical medical supplies in support of the nation's fight against Coronavirus.

@indiannavy

INS Airavat & INS Kolkata have sailed from Singapore & Kuwait respectively carrying cryogenic O2 tanks, O2 cylinders & vital med supplies & heading for Indian shores

@indiannavy

Earlier INS Kolkata had called at #Manama, Bahrain & Doha, Qatar to embark on medical supplies

@indiannavy

India fights COVID-19 Operation Samudra Setu  II INS Airavat homebound with 3650 Oxygen cylinders, eight 27 ton tanks, and other medical supplies

@indiannavy

Cryogenic O2 tanks, O2 cylinders & vital med supplies & heading for Indian shores.

