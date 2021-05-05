In Pics | INS Kolkata Arrives At Port Shuwaikh At Kuwait To Bring Liquid Medical Oxygen

Quick links:
SamudraSetu II is supporting the national effort of the fight against COVID-19 with deployments across the expanse of IOR.
The ship was received by Amb Sibi George, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait & HE Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Asst Foreign Minister, Asia Affairs, Kuwait
INS Kolkata reached Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait to embark on critical medical supplies in support of the nation's fight against Coronavirus.
INS Airavat & INS Kolkata have sailed from Singapore & Kuwait respectively carrying cryogenic O2 tanks, O2 cylinders & vital med supplies & heading for Indian shores
India fights COVID-19 Operation Samudra Setu II INS Airavat homebound with 3650 Oxygen cylinders, eight 27 ton tanks, and other medical supplies