In Pics: INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata Join Quad In MALABAR 2023 Hosted By Australia

INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata have joined the United States, Japan, and Australia for MALABAR 2023, which is being hosted by Australia from August 11 to 21.
The goal of the exercise is to enhance interoperability. The Royal Australian Navy joined Malabar in 2020, and this, being the 27th edition, marks the first time the RAN is hosting it.
The exercise began in '92 as an India-US drill and has now evolved into an Indo-Pacific exercise with four major navies participating in it.
Annual wargame includes sea & harbour phases, stressing Indo-Pacific cooperation amidst China's naval growth. The harbour phase includes visits, exchanges, sports, and the planning of the sea phase.
The Sea Phase includes complex anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine exercises, as well as live weapon drills.
According to officials from the Indian Navy, the aim is to boost interoperability and learn from its Quad partners.
INS Sahyadri is being led by Capt Rajan Kapoor, while INS Kolkata is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal.
Both are among the nation's frontline warships and are armed with advanced weapon systems, including the lethal BrahMos missile.
In 2020, the exercise was hosted in two phases, in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In 2021, the wargame took place off the coast of Guam. Last year, Japan hosted it near the East China Sea.