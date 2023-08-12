Last Updated:

In Pics: INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata Join Quad In MALABAR 2023 Hosted By Australia

MALABAR 2023: India, US, Japan, and Australia, fortifying maritime cooperation amidst China's expanding naval influence

Swapnanil Chatterjee
INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata have joined the United States, Japan, and Australia for MALABAR 2023, which is being hosted by Australia from August 11 to 21.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
The goal of the exercise is to enhance interoperability. The Royal Australian Navy joined Malabar in 2020, and this, being the 27th edition, marks the first time the RAN is hosting it.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
The exercise began in '92 as an India-US drill and has now evolved into an Indo-Pacific exercise with four major navies participating in it.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
Annual wargame includes sea & harbour phases, stressing Indo-Pacific cooperation amidst China's naval growth. The harbour phase includes visits, exchanges, sports, and the planning of the sea phase.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
The Sea Phase includes complex anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine exercises, as well as live weapon drills.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
According to officials from the Indian Navy, the aim is to boost interoperability and learn from its Quad partners.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
INS Sahyadri is being led by Capt Rajan Kapoor, while INS Kolkata is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
Both are among the nation's frontline warships and are armed with advanced weapon systems, including the lethal BrahMos missile.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
In 2020, the exercise was hosted in two phases, in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In 2021, the wargame took place off the coast of Guam. Last year, Japan hosted it near the East China Sea.

INS Sahyadri, INS Kolkata MALABAR 2023 Quad
In June 2020, both India and Australia entered into a strategic partnership and an access deal for military bases. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement has further enhanced collaboration since then.

