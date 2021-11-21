In Pics: INS Visakhapatnam Formally Joins Indian Navy In Major Boost To Maritime Warfare

Quick links:
INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B joined the ranks of Indian Navy warships on Sunday.
The indigenous warship was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in a major boost to India's maritime warfare.
'We will not only make ships for our needs but for the world’s needs - Make in India, Make for the world', said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at INS Visakhapatnam’s induction today.
The commissioning of the INS Visakhapatnam comes as a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it demonstrates the indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms.
Almost three-quarters of the ship’s contents have been made in India, contributing towards the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, INS Visakhapatnam is one of the biggest machinery to the rollout of Indian docks in a while.
Capable of racing at 30 knots, the ship boasts an array of weapons & sensors, such as supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium, short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets & more