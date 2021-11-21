Last Updated:

In Pics: INS Visakhapatnam Formally Joins Indian Navy In Major Boost To Maritime Warfare

Defence Min Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Visakhapatnam at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai today. The vessel is the first destroyer ship of Project 15B.

Written By
Gloria Methri
INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
1/8
Republic

INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B joined the ranks of Indian Navy warships on Sunday.

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
2/8
Republic

The indigenous warship was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in a major boost to India's maritime warfare.

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
3/8
Republic

'We will not only make ships for our needs but for the world’s needs - Make in India, Make for the world', said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at INS Visakhapatnam’s induction today.

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
4/8
Republic

The commissioning of the INS Visakhapatnam comes as a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it demonstrates the indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms. 

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
5/8
Republic

Almost three-quarters of the ship’s contents have been made in India, contributing towards the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. 

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
6/8
Republic

Equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, INS Visakhapatnam is one of the biggest machinery to the rollout of Indian docks in a while.

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
7/8
Republic

Capable of racing at 30 knots, the ship boasts an array of weapons & sensors, such as supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium, short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets & more

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned
8/8
Twitter@RajnathSingh

Touted as one of the most powerful warships ever built in India, the ship is equipped with numerous state-of-the-art weapons and has a significant indigenous content of approximately 75 percent.

Tags: INS Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy, Rajnath Singh
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Defining photos of farmers' protest, from 'Delhi Chalo' to Republic Day clash to repeal

Defining photos of farmers' protest, from 'Delhi Chalo' to Republic Day clash to repeal
In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates ₹100 cr worth Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in MP

In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates ₹100 cr worth Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in MP