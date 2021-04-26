Last Updated:

In Pics: ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre Commences At Chhatarpur, Delhi

ITBP Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chhatarpur, Delhi started functioning on Sunday morning. Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP & CM Kejriwal inspected the centre

Written By
Astha Singh
ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
1/10
ITBP

ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centr at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur made operational in Delhi on Sunday.

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
2/10
ITBP

Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP inspected the ongoing preparations at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today and interacted with the officials. 

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
3/10
ITBP

500-oxygen bed COVID care centre operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
4/10
ITBP

Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP along with senior officials of the Force at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today to see the preparedness of the Centre.

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
5/10
ITBP

Each bed consists of Oxygen cylinders at ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
6/10
ANI

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia & Health Minister Satyendar Jain visit the ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
7/10
ITBP

Ambulances queue up at Radha Saomi,  ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Center

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
8/10
ITBP

The first patient arrives in the Ambulance at the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.  

ITBP-run Sardar PatelCOVID Care Centre
9/10
ITBP

Admissions of more patients continue at the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
10/10
ITBP

The Health worker can be seen wearing PPE Kiit as patients arrive at the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

