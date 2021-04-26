In Pics: ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre Commences At Chhatarpur, Delhi

Quick links:
ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centr at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur made operational in Delhi on Sunday.
Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP inspected the ongoing preparations at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today and interacted with the officials.
Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP along with senior officials of the Force at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today to see the preparedness of the Centre.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia & Health Minister Satyendar Jain visit the ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.
The first patient arrives in the Ambulance at the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur.
Admissions of more patients continue at the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.