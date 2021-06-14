IN PICS: ITBP's Himveers Scale Snow Clad Himalayas To Secure The Country

Quick links:
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is responsible for safeguarding India’s border recently took to Twitter to showcase the lives of jawans.
The first picture showcases the soldiers marching in a single straight line on frozen grounds. In the backdrop, snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas are seen.
This photo features ITBP soldiers climbing a snow-clad mountain range. The soldiers often climb tough, inhabited peaks to provide security to sensitive areas.
In this picture, three on-duty ITBP soldiers are seen rappelling down a mountain. ITBP has bestowed those serving in the Himalayas with a special moniker- Himveer.
This picture shows the soldiers, carrying heavy baggage, ascending on a mountain range. Hundreds of ITBP soldiers are deployed at high altitudes and stand ready to battle enemies.
Alongside the pictures, ITBP shared a beautiful piece of poetry praising the Himalayas. "उसके उर की विशालता से, गंगा की धार निकलती है। जो शस्य-श्यामला धरती में, ऊर्जा, नव-जीवन भरती है।," they wrote.
The picture focuses on ITBP soldiers day to day duties. Here, they could be seen in their defensive positions. In the backdrop, gradient slopes of the Himalayas are seen.
Here, Team CAPFs is seen crossing Khambu Glacier during their expedition to Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse in May 2021.
ITBP watches over 3,488 km of the India-China border. The soldiers are deployed at outposts situated at altitudes ranging from 9,000ft to 18,600ft across the Himalayas.