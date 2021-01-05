Last Updated:

IN PICS | J&K Receives Heavy Snowfall, Flight Operations Suspended At Srinagar Airport

Due to consecutive heavy snowfall, Srinagar Airport announced on January 5 that flights are still suspended for third consecutive day. Clearance work ongoing.

J&K
J&K

Due to consecutive heavy snowfall, Srinagar Airport declared on January 5 that flights are still suspended.

J&K
J&K

This is the third consecutive day that air traffic remains suspended after Sunday and Monday due to fresh snowfall and poor visibility. 

J&K
J&K

Further, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is also shut down due to road blockages and cancellation of flights have reportedly led to hike in fares.

J&K
J&K

It was reported on January 4, that during the last 24 hours no flight could either take off or land at Srinagar Airport.

J&K
J&K

The snow clearance work at the airport and in the city is reportedly underway. 

J&K
J&K

The flight operations from the city will only resume once the visibility is restored.

Jawahar tunnel, Banihal
Jawahar tunnel, Banihal

On Tuesday, Srinagar Airport in a statement on Twitter said, "All flights for today has been cancelled. No flight movement due to heavy snowfall and bad weather condition for today".

Jawahar tunnel, Banihal
Jawahar tunnel, Banihal

Meanwhile, the fare hikes have been reported by many travellers. Srinagar-Delhi fae that was previously ranging between Rs 3,500-5,000 was now between Rs 10,000-15,000.

J&K
Credits: @RatherNazaket/Twitter

Nevertheless, internet users were seen lauding the 'breathtaking' sight in front of their houses and choose to remain indoors.

J&K
Credits: @RatherNazaket/Twitter

Several photographers or travellers stuck in the city due to unavailability of travel made the most of the heavy snow season and called Srinagar a 'fairyland'.

