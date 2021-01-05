IN PICS | J&K Receives Heavy Snowfall, Flight Operations Suspended At Srinagar Airport

Quick links:
Due to consecutive heavy snowfall, Srinagar Airport declared on January 5 that flights are still suspended.
This is the third consecutive day that air traffic remains suspended after Sunday and Monday due to fresh snowfall and poor visibility.
Further, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is also shut down due to road blockages and cancellation of flights have reportedly led to hike in fares.
It was reported on January 4, that during the last 24 hours no flight could either take off or land at Srinagar Airport.
On Tuesday, Srinagar Airport in a statement on Twitter said, "All flights for today has been cancelled. No flight movement due to heavy snowfall and bad weather condition for today".
Meanwhile, the fare hikes have been reported by many travellers. Srinagar-Delhi fae that was previously ranging between Rs 3,500-5,000 was now between Rs 10,000-15,000.
Nevertheless, internet users were seen lauding the 'breathtaking' sight in front of their houses and choose to remain indoors.