IN PICS: J&K's Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow. During his visit, he will inaugurate and support multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7500 crore.
Morever, he will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore.
The 8.45 Km long tunnel is said to reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce the journey of the travellers.
As per PMO, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects.
Reportedly, the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District