IN PICS: J&K's Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu & Kashmir on 24 April, where he will inaugurate and support multiple developmental projects.

Sneha Biswas
Image:Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow. During his visit, he will inaugurate and support multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore.

Image:Republic

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7500 crore.

Image:Republic

Morever, he will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. 

Image: ANI

The 8.45 Km long tunnel is said to reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce the journey of the travellers.

Image: ANI

As per PMO, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects.

Image: ANI

Reportedly, the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District

Image: ANI

PM will also launch a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

