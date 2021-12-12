In Pics: Kashi Vishwanath Dham Gets Immersed In Glowing Warm Sunset Light

Quick links:
The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is all set to be dedicated to the people of Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday
A megaproject that is expected to boost tourism at the ancient city of Varanasi. The Corridor is surrounded by the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple
The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls
The corridor, located near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel.