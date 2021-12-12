Last Updated:

In Pics: Kashi Vishwanath Dham Gets Immersed In Glowing Warm Sunset Light

The most awaited Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi is all set to be dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham
The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is all set to be dedicated to the people of Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday

Kashi Vishwanath Dham
A megaproject that is expected to boost tourism at the ancient city of Varanasi. The Corridor is surrounded by the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple 

Kashi Vishwanath Dham
The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls

Kashi Vishwanath Dham
The corridor, located near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel. 

Kashi Vishwanath Dham
The project conceptualised by PM Modi sought to ensure that properties clogging the corridor were removed in a litigation-free manner and existing heritage sites were preserved. 

