In Pics: Kashmir Valley Gets Fresh Snowfall, Flights Still Cancelled, Main Highways Closed

Quick links:
Many parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall on Saturday, the third time this month, even as the minimum temperatures across the Valley increased due to an overcast sky.
As heavy snowfall made the roads difficult to drive, Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 closed for traffic. Passenger Vehicles, HMVs with essential Commodities stopped at Jawhar Tunnel after fresh snowfall.
Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', a 40-day period of harshest winter when the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake.
Flights were delayed at the Srinagar airport due to the accumulation of snow on the runway. However, later on, all fights were cancelled due to heavy snowfall.
As the flights got canceled, a huge traffic rush was seen on the roads, especially on the airport road. The passengers had to return back home amidst heavy snowfall.
Soldiers helped locals in moving vehicles through the snow-covered roads of Kashmir on a chilly Saturday night.