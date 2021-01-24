Last Updated:

In Pics: Kashmir Valley Gets Fresh Snowfall, Flights Still Cancelled, Main Highways Closed

Many parts of Kashmir including Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Saturday, the third time this month, even as the minimum temperatures increased.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Snowfall in Kashmir
1/7
PTI

Many parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall on Saturday, the third time this month, even as the minimum temperatures across the Valley increased due to an overcast sky.

Snowfall in Kashmir
2/7
ANI

As heavy snowfall made the roads difficult to drive, Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 closed for traffic. Passenger Vehicles, HMVs with essential Commodities stopped at Jawhar Tunnel after fresh snowfall.

Snowfall in Kashmir
3/7
PTI

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', a 40-day period of harshest winter when the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake.

Snowfall in Kashmir
4/7
ANI

Flights were delayed at the Srinagar airport due to the accumulation of snow on the runway. However, later on, all fights were cancelled due to heavy snowfall. 

Snowfall in Kashmir
5/7
DD News Jammu

As the flights got canceled, a huge traffic rush was seen on the roads, especially on the airport road. The passengers had to return back home amidst heavy snowfall. 

Snowfall in Kashmir
6/7
Republic World

Soldiers helped locals in moving vehicles through the snow-covered roads of Kashmir on a chilly Saturday night. 

Snowfall in Kashmir
7/7
Republic World

Braving the cold wave, CRPF jawans practiced for the Republic Day parade in the Valley. India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations are likely to be quieter than usual amid COVID-19. 

