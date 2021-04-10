Last Updated:

IN PICS | Maharashtra Imposes Lockdown Until April 12 To Control Covid-19 Surge

Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday, April 9, to 7 am on Monday, April 12, in Maharashtra. Essential services are exempted from the lockdown.

COVID-19 infections
The entire state of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been put under lockdown till  7 am on Monday, April 12, due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.

Maharashtra
Home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams is allowed.

Marine Drive
Vehicles are being checked near Marine Drive as the city imposes tight restrictions on the weekend to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

Mini lockdown
Mini lockdown imposed in Maharashtra to curb Coronavirus in the state. Essential services exempted. 

Marine Drive
During the weekend lockdown placed in the city to monitor the spread of COVID-19, the Marine Drive roads were empty

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
As the city remains under weekend lockdown, streets near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus appeared deserted.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 count
According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count stands at 32,29,547 with 57,028 deaths and 521,317 active cases.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Roads near the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were spotted empty amid weekend lockdown in the state. 

Weekend lockdown
Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. Empty roads from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

State government
The state government has imposed the weekend to contain the COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a total lockdown if the situation doesn't improve soon.

