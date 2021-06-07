IN PICS: Mesmerising Images Capture Beauty Of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang District

Quick links:
Pictures of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district shared on Twitter by the state’s deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.
“This picturesque place is not somewhere in Kashmir but in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh," Arunachal Pradesh's deputy chief said.
"Called Eko Dumbing by the locals, it takes 3-4 days trekking from the last motorable road near China border," he informed.
Mesmerising images were shared initially on Facebook by an Environmental Conservation Organization called Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE).
It is located at a distance of about 60 km from Pasighat, the earlier district Head Quarter by road.
The settlement is at the junction point where River Siyom meets River Siang. It is the home of the Adi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh.
This district was created by bifurcating West Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh consisting of 32-Rumgong-Kaying.