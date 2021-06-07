Last Updated:

IN PICS: Mesmerising Images Capture Beauty Of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang District

The name of the district is derived from the mighty Brahmaputra River, which in Arunachal Pradesh is known as the Siang river.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
Pictures of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district shared on Twitter by the state’s deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. 

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
“This picturesque place is not somewhere in Kashmir but in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh," Arunachal Pradesh's deputy chief said. 

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
"Called Eko Dumbing by the locals, it takes 3-4 days trekking from the last motorable road near China border," he informed. 

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
Mesmerising images were shared initially on Facebook by an Environmental Conservation Organization called Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE).

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
In Siang district, there is also a town called Pangin, which is the headquarters.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
It is located at a distance of about 60 km from Pasighat, the earlier district Head Quarter by road. 

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
The settlement is at the junction point where River Siyom meets River Siang. It is the home of the Adi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
Siang District is the 21st district of Arunachal Pradesh State, India. 

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
This district was created by bifurcating West Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh consisting of 32-Rumgong-Kaying.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district
