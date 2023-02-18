In Pics: MP Becomes Home To 12 More Cheetahs

Quick links:
12 cheetahs, including seven males and five females, from South Africa have landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in Kuno National Park (KNP).
The cheetahs have been transported after South Africa signed an MoU last month on cooperation in the re-introduction of cheetahs in India to establish a viable population in the Asian country.
These seven male and five female cheetahs comprise the second set of big cats coming to the state, with the first group of eight from Namibia having been released into the KNP in September last year.
On an IAF cargo plane, these animals had left O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, South Africa, on their way to a new home hundreds of miles away.
The 12 cheetahs will join eight other cheetahs that were introduced to India from Namibia as part of the world's first inter-continental transfer of large wild carnivorous animals.
South Africa's forest department shared a social media post showing how these cheetahs were darted and loaded into relocation crates before being re-located to Kuno.
Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines.