IN PICS: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's First Pictures Have Arrived; Check Them Out

Japan Embassy in India shared first official pictures of 'E5 Series Shinkansen', which will be modified for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Written By Gargi Rohatgi
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
1/5
East Japan Railway Company

The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday released pictures of 'E5 series Shinkansen' (Japan's bullet train) which will be used as rolling stock for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. 

 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
2/5
East Japan Railway Company

Prime Minister Narender Modi's Mumbai-Ahemdabad high-speed rail project, also known as 'bullet train project' is expected to create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
3/5
East Japan Railway Company

Earlier on September 14, 2017, PM Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for Rs 1.08 lakh crore worth Mumbai-Ahemdabad rail project. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
4/5
East Japan Railway Company

Currently, the trains running on Mumbai-Ahemdabad route take over 7 hrs to travel the distance and flights take an hour. However, the bullet trains are expected to cover the 508-km stretch in 2 hrs. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
5/5
East Japan Railway Company

The initial deadline to complete the Mumbai-Ahemdabad rail project was December 2023. 

