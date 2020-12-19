IN PICS: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's First Pictures Have Arrived; Check Them Out

Quick links:
The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday released pictures of 'E5 series Shinkansen' (Japan's bullet train) which will be used as rolling stock for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.
Prime Minister Narender Modi's Mumbai-Ahemdabad high-speed rail project, also known as 'bullet train project' is expected to create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.
Earlier on September 14, 2017, PM Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for Rs 1.08 lakh crore worth Mumbai-Ahemdabad rail project.
Currently, the trains running on Mumbai-Ahemdabad route take over 7 hrs to travel the distance and flights take an hour. However, the bullet trains are expected to cover the 508-km stretch in 2 hrs.