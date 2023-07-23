In Pics | Newly-built Picturesque Convention Centre In Delhi In World's Top-10

Quick links:
With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.
The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.
The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.
The Convention Centre is likely to be one of the largest in the country with a combined capacity to accommodate 13,500 people.