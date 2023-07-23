Last Updated:

In Pics | Newly-built Picturesque Convention Centre In Delhi In World's Top-10

G20 Summit venue ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan likely to be inaugurated on July 26 by PM Modi.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
1/6
@IndianTechGuide

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
2/6
@IndianTechGuide

The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
3/6
@IndianTechGuide

The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
4/6
@IndianTechGuide

The Convention Centre is likely to be one of the largest in the country with a combined capacity to accommodate 13,500 people.

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
5/6
@narendramodi

PM Modi chaired council of Ministers Meet at the newly built Convention Centre on July 3. 

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre
6/6
@IndianTechGuide

The amphitheatre will have the largest single-gathering spaces with a seating capacity of 3000. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Surat Diamond Bourse: World's largest office space, outshining Pentagon

Surat Diamond Bourse: World's largest office space, outshining Pentagon