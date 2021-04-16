Last Updated:

IN PICS: On 50th Anniversary Of Indo-Pak War Of 1971; Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Reaches J&K

On the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Swarnim Vijay Mashaal is being carried to various parts of India. Check out all the pictures.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
In an attempt to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s military victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Swarnim Vijay Mashaal is being carried to various parts of the country.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal made its journey through Kathua, Basholi, Samba, Ramgarh and reached Ratnuchak military station, Jammu.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
On Friday, a grand reception was organized at Ratnuchak wherein the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was received by Brigadier MA Shaik, Station Commander Ratnuchak, Col Akash Sekhon, Deputy Commander. 

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
At this grand reception. Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was also received by War Heroes, Veterans, Veer Naris, families of martyrs of the 1971 war, dignitaries from civil administration and serving personnel. 

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
The event at Ratnuchak commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial to pay homage to the brave martyrs. 

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
On this day, Brigadier MA Shaik addressed the audience, highlighting the achievements of the Indian Armed Forces and the contribution of veterans during the 1971Indo-Pak war.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
Brigadier MA Shaik's address was followed by sharing of the real-time experiences by the “War Heroes” while fighting the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal
The celebrations were complimented by the martial tunes of the Military Band. This was followed by screening of motivational movies showcasing the 1971 war.

