In Pics: People Across India Listening To 100th Edition Of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Show

PM Modi addressed the nation today through his flagship radio show, Mann Ki Baat, which has hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.

Amrit Burman
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation today (April 30) through his flagship radio show, Maan Ki Baat, which has hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.

Footage shows people listening to PM's Maan Ki Baat show on radio.

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh
People of both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered in Madhya Pradesh' Barwani to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat episode.

West Bengal
People in West Bengal listening to Mann Ki Baat.

In Kerala's Malappuram, defence officials along with senior officials are seen listening to Maan Ki Baat radio show.

Chhattisgarh, Balod
People dressed up in traditional attire listening to PM Modi's radio show in Chhattisgarh's Balod.

Bihar, Sitamarhi
People listening to PM Modi's 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP workers and people listening to PM Modi's flagship radio show in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

Jharkhand, Bokaro
In Jharkhand's Bokaro, people gathered in large numbers, mostly housewives, to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

BJP workers gathered in party office listening to Maan Ki Baat show.

Mann Ki Baat
Footage shows handicapped people listening to the Mann Ki Baat show.

Kerala, Maan Ki Baat
School students in Kerala listening to 100th edition of Maan Ki Baat.

