In Pics: People Across India Listening To 100th Edition Of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation today (April 30) through his flagship radio show, Maan Ki Baat, which has hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.
People of both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered in Madhya Pradesh' Barwani to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat episode.
In Kerala's Malappuram, defence officials along with senior officials are seen listening to Maan Ki Baat radio show.
People dressed up in traditional attire listening to PM Modi's radio show in Chhattisgarh's Balod.
BJP workers and people listening to PM Modi's flagship radio show in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
In Jharkhand's Bokaro, people gathered in large numbers, mostly housewives, to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.