IN PICS | People Cast Their Votes In Fifth Phase Of West Bengal Assembly Polls

The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections on Saturday.

Social distancing is being maintained by the Electors at 23 Darjeeling Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District.

Showcasing their inked-fingers after casting vote for the First Time at 25 Matigara - Naxalbari (SC) Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District.

Thermal checking is going on at the Polling Station under 27 Phansidewa (ST) Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District.

COVID-19 Protocol maintained at the Polling Station No. 279A under 115 Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency of North 24 Parganas District.

An elderly elector remains firm to cast her vote with the assistance of CAPF Jawans at 260 Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District.

