Last Updated:

IN PICS: Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Begins In India; PM Modi, VP Naidu Get 1st Jab

PM Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive on March 1 by getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi

Written By
Gloria Methri
Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
1/9
Twitter @NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive on March 1 by getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
2/9
Twitter @MVenkaiahNaidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai. He urged all citizens eligible for this phase of the vaccination to join the campaign against Coronavirus.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
3/9
Twitter @Naveen_Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and urged all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
4/9
ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. The CM, is also celebrating his birthday today.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
5/9
ANI

Beneficiaries remained stranded at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Hospital as the COVID-19 vaccination process was delayed due to a technical glitch in the Co-WIN portal. 

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
6/9
ANI

COVID-19 vaccination program underway at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal as under the inspection of Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
7/9
ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow to inspect the procedure of COVID-19 vaccination there.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
8/9
Twitter @PawarSpeaks

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar took his first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai. To strengthen the Vaccination Drive, He appealed to all those eligible to join the fight against the virus.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive
9/9
Twitter @DrJitendraSingh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS and thanked his medico colleagues led by Dr Randeep Guleria. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Stunning glimpses of ISRO PSLV-C50 lift-off

IN PICS: Stunning glimpses of ISRO PSLV-C50 lift-off