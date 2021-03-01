IN PICS: Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Begins In India; PM Modi, VP Naidu Get 1st Jab

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive on March 1 by getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai. He urged all citizens eligible for this phase of the vaccination to join the campaign against Coronavirus.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and urged all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. The CM, is also celebrating his birthday today.
Beneficiaries remained stranded at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Hospital as the COVID-19 vaccination process was delayed due to a technical glitch in the Co-WIN portal.
COVID-19 vaccination program underway at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal as under the inspection of Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow to inspect the procedure of COVID-19 vaccination there.
NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar took his first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai. To strengthen the Vaccination Drive, He appealed to all those eligible to join the fight against the virus.