IN PICS | PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans At Longewala Post In Jaisalmer

Quick links:
Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces.
Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with army soldiers in Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces.
PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty at the war memorial in Longewala, Rajasthan.
PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty at the war memorial in Longewala, Rajasthan.
Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed.
Posting pictures from his visit to the Museum Centre on Twitter, PM Modi paid a tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the nation.
"It is important that the coming generations know about the bravery with which our soldiers and security forces ensured that India is safe from the evil designs of those who eyed our territory": PM