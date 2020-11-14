Last Updated:

IN PICS | PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans At Longewala Post In Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Jawans at Longewala post and pays tribute to the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Written By Digital Desk
Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
1/11
PM Modi Twitter

Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
2/11
PM Modi Twitter

The Prime Minister took a ride in the tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer.

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
3/11
PM Modi Twitter

PM Modi also distributed sweets amongst the Armed Forces on the occasion of Diwali. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
4/11
PM Modi Twitter

Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with army soldiers in Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
5/11
PM Modi Twitter

PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty at the war memorial in Longewala, Rajasthan. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
6/11
PM Modi Twitter

PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty at the war memorial in Longewala, Rajasthan. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
7/11
PM Modi Twitter

Continuing the tradition that he started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
8/11
PM Modi Twitter

PM Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post in Jaisalmer.

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
9/11
PM Modi Twitter

Posting pictures from his visit to the Museum Centre on Twitter, PM Modi paid a tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the nation. 

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
10/11
PM Modi Twitter

"It is important that the coming generations know about the bravery with which our soldiers and security forces ensured that India is safe from the evil designs of those who eyed our territory": PM

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans
11/11
PM Modi Twitter

Posting pictures from his visit to the Museum Centre on Twitter, PM Modi paid a tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the nation. 

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES | BJP, JD(U) break into celebrations as NDA leads in Bihar Elections

IN PICTURES | BJP, JD(U) break into celebrations as NDA leads in Bihar Elections
These pictures of Arnab Goswami stepping out of Taloja jail tell a thousand words & more

These pictures of Arnab Goswami stepping out of Taloja jail tell a thousand words & more