IN PICS: PM Modi Conducts An Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Tauktae-hit Areas Of Gujarat

PM Modi on Wednesday evaluated the situation of Gujarat's districts which were worst-effected due to Cyclone Tauktae that landed the state on Monday night.

PM Modi taking stock of the post-cyclone effect
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone effected areas of Gujarat and Diu. He will also survey areas including Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva with officials.

PM Modi was also accompanied by Gujarat CM.
PM Modi reached Gujarat's Bhavnagar where he was received by state CM Vijay Rupani who also joined him for the aerial survey where PM Modi reviewed the situation a day after Cyclone Tauktae arrived.

PM Modi will reach Diu to review the situation
The PM was briefed by the official on the post-cyclone effect. Cyclone Tauktae is said to be one of the strongest cyclones that hit the coast of Gujarat since 1998. Severe effects were left behind.

PM Modi overlooking cyclone-hit areas
Even though the state government with the Centre completely prepared for the disaster, severe effects were witnessed as more than 15 people lost their lives in the districts of Saurashtra.

PM Modi discussing effects with official
After aerial survey, the Prime Minister will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad to take a stock of the situation. Several electric poles, trees uprooted and thousands of homes were destroyed.

Aerial footage of the sites visited by PM Modi
On late Monday night, Cyclone Tauktae had hit the coastal region of Gujarat after marking a trail of destruction in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa. By Tuesday morning, wreckage was witnessed.

PM Modi checking the areas effected due to cyclone
Visuals show PM Modi checking the data of cyclone-hit areas of Gujarat. During his aerial survey, PM was briefed by both Gujarat CM and official on the post-Cyclone Tauktae severe disturbance.

