In Pics: PM Modi Enjoys 'churma' With Neeraj Chopra, Ice Cream With PV Sindhu

PM Modi arranged felicitation ceremony for the Olympic contingents. As promised he had 'Churma' with Neeraj Chopra and ice cream with PV Sindhu at his residence

Bhavyata Kagrana
Golden boy Neeraj Chopra's Churma moment with PM
Mann ki Baat updates

As promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a light-hearted moment and Churma with Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Monday morning at his residence as he felicitated Olympic contigents.

Neeraj Chopra with PM Modi at his residence
ANI

On Monday, August 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Olympic contigents who made India proud at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here's visual of the Gold medalist posing with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi-PV Sindhu share ice cream as promised
Mann ki Baat updates

Before PV Sindhu embarked upon her Olympic journey, PM Modi had promised her that they will have her favourite ice cream together after she wins a medal. The Bronze winner's dream gets fulfilled 

Prime Minister Modi poses with Olympic contingents
ANI

Amongst the few visuals that emerged from the residents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic contingents including Bajrang Punia and others could be seen enjoying the felicitation ceremony.

PM Modi with India's Men Hockey Team
ANI

Posing with a hockey bat, Prime Minister could be seen with the entire team of Men's Hockey Team who created History at Tokyo Olympics. The team also presented PM Modi with autographed hockey stick.

PM Modi with PV Sindhu and her Olympic medal
ANI

In a heartwarming visual, PM Modi could be seen posing with Bronze medalist and Badminton champion PV Sindhu after their ice cream treat. Other Olympians also posed with the duo at PM Modi's residence

Olympians leaving for PM Modi's residence
ANI

Glimpses of the athletes leaving for the event emerged on social media ahead of their felicitation at PM Modi's residence. The Olympians from different teams came together and posed.

Olympians posing ahead of their meeting with PM
ANI

The Sports Authority of India also tweeted pictures of Olympians as they left for PM Modi's residence where they were felicitated on Monday morning. The players were seen wearing Team India blazers.

