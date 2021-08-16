In Pics: PM Modi Enjoys 'churma' With Neeraj Chopra, Ice Cream With PV Sindhu

Quick links:
As promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a light-hearted moment and Churma with Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Monday morning at his residence as he felicitated Olympic contigents.
On Monday, August 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Olympic contigents who made India proud at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here's visual of the Gold medalist posing with the Prime Minister.
Before PV Sindhu embarked upon her Olympic journey, PM Modi had promised her that they will have her favourite ice cream together after she wins a medal. The Bronze winner's dream gets fulfilled
Amongst the few visuals that emerged from the residents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic contingents including Bajrang Punia and others could be seen enjoying the felicitation ceremony.
Posing with a hockey bat, Prime Minister could be seen with the entire team of Men's Hockey Team who created History at Tokyo Olympics. The team also presented PM Modi with autographed hockey stick.
In a heartwarming visual, PM Modi could be seen posing with Bronze medalist and Badminton champion PV Sindhu after their ice cream treat. Other Olympians also posed with the duo at PM Modi's residence
Glimpses of the athletes leaving for the event emerged on social media ahead of their felicitation at PM Modi's residence. The Olympians from different teams came together and posed.