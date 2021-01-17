Last Updated:

In Pics | PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains To Boost Connectivity To Statue Of Unity In Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
This is how the Kevadia Railway Station is looking from outside

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
Kevadia Railway Station beautifully lit up

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
A glimpse from inside the Kevadia Railway Station

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
The illuminated interior of the Kevadia Railway Station with fountains and blue lights

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
PM Flags Off 8 Trains Connecting Statue Of Unity To Other Areas In India

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
A glimpse from inside the brand new Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia

PM Modi launches 8 special train services
The Vistadome coaches of Jan Shatabdi Express

