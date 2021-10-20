IN PICS: PM Modi Inaugurates UP's Kushinagar Airport, Commemorates Abhidhamma Day

Quick links:
A staff walks outside the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Diplomats from 12 nations were present at the inaugural ceremony of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi hands out 'Chivar' to Buddhist monks during an event commemorating Abhidhamma Day in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Eminent Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors from other nations, attend the event.
Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi praised the country's aviation sector and stated that the airport infrastructure is a tribute to Lord Buddha's devotion.
Following the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi walked through an exhibition of paintings of Ajanta frescos.