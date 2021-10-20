Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Inaugurates UP's Kushinagar Airport, Commemorates Abhidhamma Day

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh and participated in Abhidhamma Day celebrations.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ANI/Twitter

A staff walks outside the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Diplomats
ANI/Twitter

Diplomats from 12 nations were present at the inaugural ceremony of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi
ANI/Twitter

PM Modi hands out 'Chivar' to Buddhist monks during an event commemorating Abhidhamma Day in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Eminent Monks
ANI/Twitter

Eminent Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors from other nations, attend the event.

Lord Buddha
ANI/Twitter

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi praised the country's aviation sector and stated that the airport infrastructure is a tribute to Lord Buddha's devotion.

Uttar Pradesh
ANI/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Bodhi tree sapling in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Mahaparinirvana temple
ANI/Twitter

Prime Minister Modi offers prayers at the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Chivar
ANI/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Archana and Chivar to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha.

Kushinagar International Airport
ANI/Twitter

Following the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi walked through an exhibition of paintings of Ajanta frescos.

Buddhist artefacts
ANI/Twitter

PM Modi observes Buddhist artefacts excavated from Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat.

