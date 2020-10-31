Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia.

Written By Prachi Mankani
Statue of Unity
1/7
@PIB_India Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. 

Statue of Unity
2/7
@PIB_India Twitter

This day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the country.

Statue of Unity
3/7
@PIB_India Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a series of events in Gujarat's Kevadia this week to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Statue of Unity
4/7
@PIB_India Twitter

On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police was also organised in PM Modi's presence.

Statue of Unity
5/7
ANI

With a height of 182 meters, the Sardar Patel statue is 100 times larger than the average person. 

Statue of Unity
6/7
@PIB_India Twitter

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the various projects inaugurated for the Integrated development of Kevadia will help in increasing the tourism of the region.

Statue of Unity
7/7
ANI

PM Modi also said that tourists will now have the option to visit the Statue of Unity to get the darshan of Sardar Saheb through a sea-plane service as well.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES: Arnab walks in solidarity with Republic's Sagarika; gets citizens' support

IN PICTURES: Arnab walks in solidarity with Republic's Sagarika; gets citizens' support
IN PICTURES: Indian Navy's anti-ship AShm missile test-fired; hits and sinks target ship

IN PICTURES: Indian Navy's anti-ship AShm missile test-fired; hits and sinks target ship