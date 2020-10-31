IN PICS: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His Birth Anniversary

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a series of events in Gujarat's Kevadia this week to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police was also organised in PM Modi's presence.
With a height of 182 meters, the Sardar Patel statue is 100 times larger than the average person.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the various projects inaugurated for the Integrated development of Kevadia will help in increasing the tourism of the region.