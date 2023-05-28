Last Updated:

In Pics | PM Modi Performs Puja, Installs Sacred 'Sengol' In New Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid the Vedic mantra chants.

Astha Singh
PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
1/9
PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrated obeisances on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
2/9
PIB

The Adheenam seers handed over the Sengol to PM Narendra Modi for installation post the pooja ceremony.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
3/9
PIB

PM Modi with sacred Sengol seeks blessings from the seers.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
4/9
PIB

PM Narendra Modi carried the historic 'Sengol' into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Adheenam seers. 

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
5/9
PIB

PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid the Vedic mantra chants.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
6/9
PIB

PM Modi placed the Sengol in the new Parliament building in the presence of Om Birla.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
7/9
PIB

After installing the Sengol, both leaders were seen lighting the lamps on the premises. 

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
8/9
PIB

Prime Minister Modi and LS speaker Om Birla dedicated the new grand Parliament House to the nation.

PM Modi Installs 'Sengol'
9/9
PIB

PM Modi honoured the 'Shramjeevis' who built New Parliament Building.

