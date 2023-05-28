In Pics | PM Modi Performs Puja, Installs Sacred 'Sengol' In New Parliament House

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrated obeisances on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.
The Adheenam seers handed over the Sengol to PM Narendra Modi for installation post the pooja ceremony.
PM Narendra Modi carried the historic 'Sengol' into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Adheenam seers.
PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid the Vedic mantra chants.
Prime Minister Modi and LS speaker Om Birla dedicated the new grand Parliament House to the nation.