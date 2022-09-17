IN PICS| PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs In Kuno National Park, 70 Yrs After They Went Extinct

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts were present at the national park to witness the landmark event in India's wildlife history.
PM Modi released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.
PM Modi stood on the dais under which cheetah cages were kept and released three of them into the enclosure by operating a lever.
The release of wild cheetahs is part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'.
The cheetahs, five females and three males, were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country.
The cheetahs travelled more than 8,000 kilometres by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet.