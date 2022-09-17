Last Updated:

IN PICS| PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs In Kuno National Park, 70 Yrs After They Went Extinct

India has welcomed back cheetahs after 7 decades. Prime Minister Modi released eight big cats into the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Megha Rawat
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. 

PM Modi
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts were present at the national park to witness the landmark event in India's wildlife history.

PM Modi
PM Modi released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.

PM Modi
PM Modi stood on the dais under which cheetah cages were kept and released three of them into the enclosure by operating a lever. 

PM Modi
The release of wild cheetahs is part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'. 

PM Modi
The cheetahs, five females and three males, were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country. 

PM Modi
The cheetahs travelled more than 8,000 kilometres by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet. 

PM Modi
