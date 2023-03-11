Last Updated:

IN PICS | PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 8,480 Crore Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 16,000 crore in the poll-bound state of Karnataka tomorrow, March 12.

Isha Bhandari
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
1/10
PTI

On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to poll-bound Karnataka, where he will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
2/10
Republic

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will be dedicated to Karnataka the Prime Minister. The project involves a six-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
3/10
Republic

An official government release stated that the 118 km long project's development cost amounted to roughly Rs 8,480 crore.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
4/10
Republic

The infrastructural project will cut the distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru's travel time from around three hours to just about 75 minutes.

Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway
5/10
Republic

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane highway connecting Mysuru and Hushalnagar in Karnataka.

Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway
6/10
Republic

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore.

Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station
7/10
Republic

PM Modi will also inaugurate the longest railway platform, Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section
8/10
Government

The PM will also dedicate the electrification of the Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of the Hosapete station, to boost connectivity in the region.

Hubballi-Dharwad smart city
9/10
Government site

The Hubballi-Dharwad smart city's various projects will be officially launched and given the green light by the Prime Minister. These developments are expected to cost roughly Rs 520 crore in total.

Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre
10/10
JustDial

PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre in Dharwad, developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crore it provides tertiary cardiac care. 

