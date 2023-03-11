IN PICS | PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 8,480 Crore Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Quick links:
On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to poll-bound Karnataka, where he will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore.
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will be dedicated to Karnataka the Prime Minister. The project involves a six-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.
An official government release stated that the 118 km long project's development cost amounted to roughly Rs 8,480 crore.
The infrastructural project will cut the distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru's travel time from around three hours to just about 75 minutes.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane highway connecting Mysuru and Hushalnagar in Karnataka.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the longest railway platform, Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.
The PM will also dedicate the electrification of the Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of the Hosapete station, to boost connectivity in the region.
The Hubballi-Dharwad smart city's various projects will be officially launched and given the green light by the Prime Minister. These developments are expected to cost roughly Rs 520 crore in total.