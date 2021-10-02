Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Statues & Busts Worldwide Over The Years

Here are pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling statues and busts of Mahatma Gandhi across different destinations over the years since 2014.

Srishti Jha
PM Modi unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Bagtyarlyk Sports Complex, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 11, 2015.

PM Modi at the unveiling ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi's plaque in Singapore on June 2, 2018.

PM Modi unveils the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in premier Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea- February 21, 2019.

PM Modi unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands Australia - November 16, 2014.

PM Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the city hall of Hannover, Germany on April 13, 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on July 12, 2015.

PM Narendra Modi unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the CAG office premises, New Delhi on  November 21, 2019.

PM Modi inaugurates Dandi Kutir museum at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat in 2017

PM Modi unveils a Gandhi statue at a square outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in 2014.

