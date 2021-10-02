IN PICS: PM Modi Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Statues & Busts Worldwide Over The Years

Quick links:
PM Modi unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Bagtyarlyk Sports Complex, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 11, 2015.
PM Modi unveils the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in premier Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea- February 21, 2019.
PM Modi unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands Australia - November 16, 2014.
PM Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the city hall of Hannover, Germany on April 13, 2015.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on July 12, 2015.
PM Narendra Modi unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the CAG office premises, New Delhi on November 21, 2019.