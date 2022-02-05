Last Updated:

In Pics: PM Modi Unveils 216-foot-tall Statue Of Equality In Hyderabad

PM Modi participated in the Rudrabhishek at the temple, which preceded the unveiling of the statue of Vaishnav philosopher Ramanujacharya.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality on Saturday after participating in rituals at temples in Hyderabad.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

PM Modi, dressed in devout golden garb, sat at the prayer spot before exploring the temple grounds, which have replicas of 108 Vishnu temples, including Badrinath, Ayodhya, and Tirumala.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

PM Narendra Modi said, “We have dwait and adwait both in this country as India is one such country where our ancient sages transcended above accepting and rejecting ideas.”

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

The 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality honours Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed, in the 11th century.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

PM Modi referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, citing the contributions of Telugu culture from the Kakatiya dynasty to the Pochampalli Saree and the Tollywood film industry.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, suggested renaming Hyderabad as  Bhagyanagar, which was supposedly the city's former name.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

The statue is built of 'panchaloha,' a five-metal alloy consisting of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc, and is one of the world's tallest metallic statues in the sitting posture.

Twitter@HiHyderabad
Twitter@HiHyderabad

It's mounted on a 54-foot-tall base building called 'Bhadra Vedi,' which has levels dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, an educational gallery featuring many of Saint's work.

Twitter@Sheetal
Twitter@Sheetal

The unveiling of the Statue of Equality is part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, which is commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya's 1000th birth anniversary.

Twitter@NarendraModi
Twitter@NarendraModi

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram came up with the idea for statue. Chinna Jeeyar Swami, praising PM Modi, said that he carried India's & Hindus' heads high in front of the world.

Tags: PM Modi, Statue of Equality, Ramanujacharya
