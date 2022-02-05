In Pics: PM Modi Unveils 216-foot-tall Statue Of Equality In Hyderabad

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality on Saturday after participating in rituals at temples in Hyderabad.
PM Modi, dressed in devout golden garb, sat at the prayer spot before exploring the temple grounds, which have replicas of 108 Vishnu temples, including Badrinath, Ayodhya, and Tirumala.
PM Narendra Modi said, “We have dwait and adwait both in this country as India is one such country where our ancient sages transcended above accepting and rejecting ideas.”
The 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality honours Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who preached equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed, in the 11th century.
PM Modi referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, citing the contributions of Telugu culture from the Kakatiya dynasty to the Pochampalli Saree and the Tollywood film industry.
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, suggested renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, which was supposedly the city's former name.
The statue is built of 'panchaloha,' a five-metal alloy consisting of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc, and is one of the world's tallest metallic statues in the sitting posture.
It's mounted on a 54-foot-tall base building called 'Bhadra Vedi,' which has levels dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, an educational gallery featuring many of Saint's work.
The unveiling of the Statue of Equality is part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, which is commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya's 1000th birth anniversary.