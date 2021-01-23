Last Updated:

IN PICS | PM Modi Visits Kolkata, Pays Tribute To Netaji On His 125th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday as a part of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Written By
Ananya Varma
PM lands in Kolkata
1/10
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Neta Ji Bhawan
2/10
@BJP4India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Neta Ji Bhawan in Kolkata.

PM at Neta Ji Bhawan
3/10
@BJP4India/Twitter

This year the nation is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the fiery freedom fighter who started the Azad Hind Fauj. 

PM at Neta Ji Bhawan
4/10
@BJP4India/Twitter

This year, the Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas.'

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji
5/10
@BJP4India/Twitter

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji at the Neta Ji Bhawan memorial.

PM Narendra Modi at National Library
6/10
ANI

PM Narendra Modi interacts with artists and delegates at National Library in Kolkata.

PM Modi greets people at Victoria Memorial
7/10
ANI

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also present.

PM releases a memorial postal stamp
8/10
ANI

PM releases a memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. 

Projection-Mapping show at Victoria Memorial
9/10
@PMOIndia/Twitter

Projection-Mapping show at Victoria Memorial showing traces the Netaji Subhas Bose's life.

Projection-Mapping show at Victoria Memorial
10/10
@PMOIndia/Twitter

Stunning glimpses of Netaji's life projected onto the Victoria Memorial. 

