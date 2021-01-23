IN PICS | PM Modi Visits Kolkata, Pays Tribute To Netaji On His 125th Birth Anniversary

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
This year the nation is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the fiery freedom fighter who started the Azad Hind Fauj.
This year, the Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas.'
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also present.