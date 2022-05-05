In Pics: PM Modi Visits Paris On Last Leg Of Europe Tour, Shares Warm Hug With Macron

Quick links:
On the final leg of his three-day trip to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris, France on May 4 to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron
Upon arrival, PM Modi met with an exuberant greeting from the members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.
PM Modi is the first international leader to meet President Macron after the latter got re-inducted as President of France.
Before proceeding to the official residence of the French President, PM Modi was greeted with a warm hug by Emmanuel Macron.
Outside the hotel where PM Modi checked in upon his arrival in Paris, members of the Indian community were present.
During the high-level interactions, both the leaders discussed strengthening strategic partnerships in areas such as renewable energy, people-to-people links, space, digital and many more.