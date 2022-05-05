Last Updated:

In Pics: PM Modi Visits Paris On Last Leg Of Europe Tour, Shares Warm Hug With Macron

PM Modi arrived at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday, the concluding leg of his three-day Europe trip, to meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Anwesha Majumdar
On the final leg of his three-day trip to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris, France on May 4 to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron

Upon arrival, PM Modi met with an exuberant greeting from the members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.

PM Modi is the first international leader to meet President Macron after the latter got re-inducted as President of France.

Before proceeding to the official residence of the French President, PM Modi was greeted with a warm hug by Emmanuel Macron.

Outside the hotel where PM Modi checked in upon his arrival in Paris, members of the Indian community were present. 

During the high-level interactions, both the leaders discussed strengthening strategic partnerships in areas such as renewable energy, people-to-people links, space, digital and many more.

The two leaders also discussed their stances on an array of regional and global issues, as well as their respective countries' continued bilateral cooperation.

