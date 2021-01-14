IN PICS | Pongal Celebrations Splash Colours Of Joy Across India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
Pongal is a 4-day harvest festival in Tamil Nadu that falls in Thai month of the Tamil calendar. The festival is observed in the other South Indian states too and it marks the end of Margazhi month.
This year the festival will be celebrated between Jan 14 - Jan 17. For four long days, the Pongal festival will celebrate mother nature and Sun God, who are worshipped for bestowing food grains.
The harvest festival is named after the Tamil word, Ponga, which means to boil. It is celebrated as a ritual of thanksgiving for the harvest of the year.
On the days of Pongal, people decorate their houses with mango, banana leaves and make colourful patterns made with rice flour at the entrance of the house.
Moreover, the traditional sweet dish of Pongal is prepared at home from rice and jaggery. Apart from this, Jallikattu, a bull-taming event is also organised.
On the first day of the four day Pongal festival, people collect old stuff from their house and burn them in a bonfire. The second day of Pongal involves boiling of milk and rice inside a pot.
Sweet dishes are prepared which are served with sugarcane, murukku, and sambhar. Then, Maatu Pongal is observed on the third day of festivities, where Maatu translates into “cow."
Then, Kaanum Pongal is observed as the fourth and final day of the Pongal festivities. The word Kaanum means' to visit,' so it's time for friends and family to visit each other.
People decorate their houses with sugarcane and kolam on this day. Festivities involve colourful decorations, singing traditional songs and folklore, melas or fairs, bonfires and feasts.