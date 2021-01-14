Last Updated:

IN PICS | Pongal Celebrations Splash Colours Of Joy Across India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Pongal is a 4-day harvest festival in TN that falls in Thai month of the Tamil calendar. This year people celebrate the festival amid the unprecedented pandemic

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Pongal 2021 celebrations
1/10
@rajasekharv1979/Twitter

Pongal is a 4-day harvest festival in Tamil Nadu that falls in Thai month of the Tamil calendar. The festival is observed in the other South Indian states too and it marks the end of Margazhi month. 

Pongal 2021 celebrations
2/10
@sri_official_/Twitter

This year the festival will be celebrated between Jan 14 - Jan 17. For four long days, the Pongal festival will celebrate mother nature and Sun God, who are worshipped for bestowing food grains. 

Pongal 2021 celebrations
3/10
@Aishwarya12dec/Twitter

The harvest festival is named after the Tamil word, Ponga, which means to boil. It is celebrated as a ritual of thanksgiving for the harvest of the year.

Pongal 2021 celebrations
4/10
@RPeruma37060287/Twitter

On the days of Pongal, people decorate their houses with mango, banana leaves and make colourful patterns made with rice flour at the entrance of the house.

Pongal 2021 celebrations
5/10
@missionkaali/Twitter

Moreover, the traditional sweet dish of Pongal is prepared at home from rice and jaggery. Apart from this, Jallikattu, a bull-taming event is also organised. 

Pongal 2021 celebrations
6/10
@backtoeelamm/Twitter

On the first day of the four day Pongal festival, people collect old stuff from their house and burn them in a bonfire. The second day of Pongal involves boiling of milk and rice inside a pot.

Pongal 2021 celebrations
7/10
@Indiagovin/Twitter

Sweet dishes are prepared which are served with sugarcane, murukku, and sambhar. Then, Maatu Pongal is observed on the third day of festivities, where Maatu translates into “cow."

Pongal 2021 celebrations
8/10
@Sudhkaar1/Twitter

Then, Kaanum Pongal is observed as the fourth and final day of the Pongal festivities. The word Kaanum means' to visit,' so it's time for friends and family to visit each other. 

Pongal 2021 celebrations
9/10
@gokila_gokila97/Twitter

People decorate their houses with sugarcane and kolam on this day. Festivities involve colourful decorations, singing traditional songs and folklore, melas or fairs, bonfires and feasts. 

Pongal 2021 celebrations
10/10
@newprinceengg/Twitter

In North India, the festival is called Makar Sankranti and during the same time, Lohri is also celebrated. As it is the first big festival of the year, celebrations are a perfect image of unity. 

