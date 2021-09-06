Last Updated:

In Pics: Preparation In Full Throttle Across India Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, aka Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival commemorating Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Ganesh Chaturthi
1/10
ANI/Twitter

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, and is widely observed in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka government
2/10
PTI

The Karnataka government has announced new guidelines with a set of restrictions to be followed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh pandals
3/10
ANI/Twitter

The Andhra Pradesh government has banned the construction of Ganesh pandals in the state, putting Ganesh idol makers in deep trouble.

Gujarat Minister
4/10
PTI

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the government will soon decide whether to allow DJ music in processions during Ganesh festivities.

Andhra Pradesh
5/10
ANI/Twitter

Vijayawada's Ganesha idol makers are suffering because the Andhra Pradesh government has banned pandals and immersion processions. 

Vinakay Chaturthi
6/10
PTI

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the Hindu calendar's most important celebrations.

COVID-19
7/10
ANI/Twitter

"From last year, we're not making any business due to COVID. We've already made idols & taken loans for it," said idol maker Kishan

Ganesha idol
8/10
PTI

Some worshippers perform puja at home for their existing Ganesha idol, while others purchase a new clay sculpture.

Hyderabad
9/10
PTI

In Hyderabad, an artist paints an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lord Ganesha
10/10
PTI

Lord Ganesha is said to have been born on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day), Shukla Paksha (during the bright portion of the Lunar cycle) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, according to Hindu tradition.

Tags: Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Ganesh Chaturthi Maharashtra
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Students resume offline classes as schools reopen in some parts of India

IN PICS | Students resume offline classes as schools reopen in some parts of India
In Pics: Heavy rains lash National Capital Region, IMD warns of light thunderstorms

In Pics: Heavy rains lash National Capital Region, IMD warns of light thunderstorms