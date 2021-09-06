In Pics: Preparation In Full Throttle Across India Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Quick links:
Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, and is widely observed in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
The Karnataka government has announced new guidelines with a set of restrictions to be followed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The Andhra Pradesh government has banned the construction of Ganesh pandals in the state, putting Ganesh idol makers in deep trouble.
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the government will soon decide whether to allow DJ music in processions during Ganesh festivities.
Vijayawada's Ganesha idol makers are suffering because the Andhra Pradesh government has banned pandals and immersion processions.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the Hindu calendar's most important celebrations.
"From last year, we're not making any business due to COVID. We've already made idols & taken loans for it," said idol maker Kishan
Some worshippers perform puja at home for their existing Ganesha idol, while others purchase a new clay sculpture.
In Hyderabad, an artist paints an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.