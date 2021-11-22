In Pics: President Kovind Presents Gallantry Awards Honouring Bravery & Grit Of Soldiers

Quick links:
President Ram Nath Kovind presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 22, 2021.
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman receives the Vir Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind for downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during an aerial battle on February 27, 2019.
Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal receive his Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous).
Naib Subedar Sombir accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Corps of Engineers was awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry medal, the Kirti Chakra (posthumously).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others were present at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 22, 2021.
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 22, 2021.