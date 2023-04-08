Last Updated:

In Pics: President Murmu Takes Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet Sortie At Assam's Tejpur

President Murmu was greeted by the IAF officials and briefed about the Sortie before flying in the IAF Sukhoi fighter jets. She flew the Sortie for 30 minutes.

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President Droupadi Murmu takes salute at the IAF base after reaching Tejpur, Assam

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the airforce station in Tejpur, Assam

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President Droupadi Murmu is welcomed by IAF officials and Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President  Droupadi Murmu before taking the fighter jet sortie.

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President Droupadi Murmu with an IAF officer at the Tejpur base in Assam

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu with a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet.

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu with the Air Force personnel at Air Force station, Tezpur. She appreciated the air force and congratulated the air force and entire team at Tezpur for organising the sortie.

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her gratitude to the Indian Air force officials for organizing such the Sukhoi fighter sortie 

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn, twitter

President  Droupadi Murmu being briefed about the aircraft before her sorty by a woman IAF pilot.

President Droupadi Murmu
Image: Republic

President Droupadi Murmu gets a guard of honour by the IAF at Tejpur, Assam

