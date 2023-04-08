In Pics: President Murmu Takes Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet Sortie At Assam's Tejpur

Quick links:
President Droupadi Murmu is welcomed by IAF officials and Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
President Droupadi Murmu with the Air Force personnel at Air Force station, Tezpur. She appreciated the air force and congratulated the air force and entire team at Tezpur for organising the sortie.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her gratitude to the Indian Air force officials for organizing such the Sukhoi fighter sortie
President Droupadi Murmu being briefed about the aircraft before her sorty by a woman IAF pilot.