IN PICS: Projects To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi In Manipur, Tripura On Dec 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday, January 4. In Imphal, he will lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crores
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for nine projects costing over 2,950 crore rupees and will inaugurate 13 projects totalling around 1,850 crore rupees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala at roughly 2 p.m.
An expense of Rs 450 crore was born to revamp Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. It is a state-of-the-art structure with modern facilities and is supported by latest IT- integration.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five National Highway Projects worth Rs 1, 700 crore. Newly constructed Mall road (in the picture) will also be inaugurated.
The highways & roads have been developed in a bid to improve the region's transportation and connectivity with the rest of the country.
Projects developed in the region include roads, health infrastructure, drinking water supply, urban development, housing. Development of Thoubal multi-purpose water project is also a part of it.