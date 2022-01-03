Last Updated:

IN PICS: Projects To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi In Manipur, Tripura On Dec 4

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for nine projects costing over 2,950 cr & will inaugurate 13 projects totalling around 1,850 crores in Manipur

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
1/8
Republic World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday, January 4. In Imphal, he will lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crores

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
2/8
Republic World

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for nine projects costing over 2,950 crore rupees and will inaugurate 13 projects totalling around 1,850 crore rupees.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
3/8
Republic World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala at roughly 2 p.m.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
4/8
Republic World

 An expense of Rs 450 crore was born to revamp Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. It is a state-of-the-art structure with modern facilities and is supported by latest IT- integration.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
5/8
Republic World

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five National Highway Projects worth Rs 1, 700 crore. Newly constructed Mall road (in the picture) will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
6/8
Republic World

The highways & roads have been developed in a bid to improve the region's transportation and connectivity with the rest of the country. 

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
7/8
Republic World

Projects developed in the region include roads, health infrastructure, drinking water supply, urban development, housing. Development of Thoubal multi-purpose water project is also a part of it.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
8/8
Republic World

Famous Govind Ji Temple in Manipur has also been redeveloped.

Tags: PM Modi, Manipur, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Tourists enjoy Christmas snow in Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop

IN PICS | Tourists enjoy Christmas snow in Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop
PM Modi’s 2021 recap: From meeting the Pope to Hockey team, a look at exclusive photos

PM Modi’s 2021 recap: From meeting the Pope to Hockey team, a look at exclusive photos