IN PICS | Quad Navies Begin Phase 2 Of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 In Arabian Sea

Quick links:
The second phase of 24th edition of Quad navy exercise, Malabar 2020 has commenced from November 17 onwards in the Northern Arabian Sea.
It will witness coordinated operations aimed at increasing complexity between Quad Navies which is centred around Indian Navy's Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.
The navies of the Quad nations - US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) along with Indian Navy, will engage in several operations.
Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya with its fighter and helicopter air-wings, INS Kolkata and INS Chennai, INS Talwar, INS Deepak and other integral helicopters will also take part.
US Navy's supercarrier USS Nimitz, cruiser USS Princeton, destroyer USS Sterett along with maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8A will be a part of Malabar 2020.
HMAS Ballarat of Royal Australian Navy along with its internal helicopter and JMSDF will be a part of this four days long exercise.