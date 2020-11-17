Last Updated:

IN PICS | Quad Navies Begin Phase 2 Of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 In Arabian Sea

The second phase of 24th edition of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 commences on November 17 in the Northern Arabian Sea, will continue till November 20.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
1/7
MoD

The second phase of 24th edition of Quad navy exercise, Malabar 2020 has commenced from November 17 onwards in the Northern Arabian Sea.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
2/7
MoD

It will witness coordinated operations aimed at increasing complexity between Quad Navies which is centred around Indian Navy's Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
3/7
MoD

The navies of the Quad nations - US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) along with Indian Navy, will engage in several operations.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
4/7
MoD

Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya with its fighter and helicopter air-wings, INS Kolkata and INS Chennai, INS Talwar, INS Deepak and other integral helicopters will also take part.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
5/7
@SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

US Navy's supercarrier USS Nimitz, cruiser USS Princeton, destroyer USS Sterett along with maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8A will be a part of Malabar 2020. 

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
6/7
@SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

HMAS Ballarat of Royal Australian Navy along with its internal helicopter and JMSDF will be a part of this four days long exercise.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
7/7
@SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

The aircraft of the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will engage in cross-deck flying and advanced air defence operations.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES | North India gets covered with a blanket of snow as winter arrives early

IN PICTURES | North India gets covered with a blanket of snow as winter arrives early
Ayodhya Deepotsav: 5.51 lakh earthen lamps to illuminate city on Diwali

Ayodhya Deepotsav: 5.51 lakh earthen lamps to illuminate city on Diwali