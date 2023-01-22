In Pics: Republic Day 2023 Parade, Tableau Rehearsals At Full Swing In Kartavya Path

Quick links:
India gears up for the 74th Republic Day as preparations for the parade are in full swing on the revamped Central Vista avenue in New Delhi.
This year's R-Day celebrations will be the first after the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista since the venue, previously called Rajpath, was renamed Kartavya Path
The rehearsals are in full swing as Republic reached Cariappa ground where a preview of Tableau from different states was witnessed.
In Pic: Kud dance performer J&K representing Amarnath Baba as the theme
Tableau of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Along with this Tableau of Jharkhand, Haryana etc were also present
The table of Union Home Ministry of India was represented by NCB as the theme emphasises on Drug free India
Cham dance performer from Arunachal Pradesh. The cham practised in the monasteries is a unique ritualistic mask dance, designed as a secret tantric practice, & performed by Buddhist monks and nuns.