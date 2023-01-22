Last Updated:

In Pics: Republic Day 2023 Parade, Tableau Rehearsals At Full Swing In Kartavya Path

The preparations for the upcoming 74th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 are in full swing on the revamped Central Vista avenue in New Delhi.

Written By
Astha Singh
2023 Republic Day Celebrations
1/8
Image: RepublicWorld

India gears up for the 74th Republic Day as preparations for the parade are in full swing on the revamped Central Vista avenue in New Delhi. 

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
2/8
Image: RepublicWorld

This year's R-Day celebrations will be the first after the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista since the venue, previously called Rajpath, was renamed Kartavya Path

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
3/8
Image: RepublicWorld

The rehearsals are in full swing as Republic reached Cariappa ground where a preview of Tableau from different states was witnessed.

In Pic: Kud dance performer J&K representing Amarnath Baba as the theme

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
4/8
Image: RepublicWorld

Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir with this year's theme based on the Amarnath Cave Temple

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
5/8
Image: RepublicWorld

Tableau of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Along with this Tableau of Jharkhand, Haryana etc were also present 

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
6/8
Image: RepublicWorld

The table of Union Home Ministry of India was represented by NCB as the theme emphasises on Drug free India

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
7/8
Image: RepublicWorld

Cham dance performer from Arunachal Pradesh. The cham practised in the monasteries is a unique ritualistic mask dance, designed as a secret tantric practice, & performed by Buddhist monks and nuns.

2023 Republic Day Celebrations
8/8
Image: RepublicWorld

The programmes will also be conducted by the Ministries of Tribal Affairs and Defence. The flypast will include 18 helicopters, 8 transporter aircraft and 23 fighters.

