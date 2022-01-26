In Pics: Republic Day Celebrations & Glimpses Of Magnificent Tableaux From Various States

Quick links:
Indian Navy tableau participated in the parade showcasing the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy.
Defence Research & Development Organisation's tableau displayed Air Independent Propulsion System Technology for the submarine.
The Centurion tank of the Poona Horse regiment participated in the parade. The tank proved instrumental in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The Meghalaya's tableau depicted a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane handicrafts of the eastern state.
Gujarat’s tableau was on the theme of “Gujarat Ke Adivasi Krantiveer.” The front part of the tableau represented the freedom-fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors.
Uttarakhand's tableau depicted Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple. The state's tableau was based on the theme 'Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand'.
The tableau presented by Goa was on the theme “Symbols of Goan heritage” showcasing its various historical and natural attachments.
Arunachal Pradesh's tableau highlighted the resistance of indigenous people of the state, particularly of the Siang region formally known as abors by the British.
“Karnataka: The cradle of Traditional Handicrafts” was the theme of the tableau of Karnataka. As many as 16 artefacts of the state possess Global Indicator (GI) Tag.
Jammu and Kashmir's tableau highlighted the changing face of the UT in the backdrop of developmental scenarios. The front portion of tableaux showcased Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.
The tableau of Haryana was based on the theme 'Haryana number one in sports'. The state has brought laurels to India by winning a number of medals at international sporting events.
Depicting 'Punjab's contribution in the freedom struggle', the tableau of Punjab depicted Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Uttar Pradesh's tableau was based on 'Achievements@75'. The tableau showed the achievements through skill development and employment through One District One Product.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Himveers displayed incredible balancing skills in various formations, giving away the message of 'Fit India'.