In Pics: Republic Day Celebrations & Glimpses Of Magnificent Tableaux From Various States

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Jan 26, 2022. A total of 12 tableaus of various states and UTs were showcased at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Anurag Roushan
Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

President Ram Nath Kovind was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The 21-Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Indian Navy tableau participated in the parade showcasing the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy.  

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Indian Air Force tableau displayed the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the Future'. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Defence Research & Development Organisation's tableau displayed Air Independent Propulsion System Technology for the submarine. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The Centurion tank of the Poona Horse regiment participated in the parade. The tank proved instrumental in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The Meghalaya's tableau depicted a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane handicrafts of the eastern state.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Gujarat’s tableau was on the theme of “Gujarat Ke Adivasi Krantiveer.” The front part of the tableau represented the freedom-fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Uttarakhand's tableau depicted Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple. The state's tableau was based on the theme 'Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand'.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The tableau presented by Goa was on the theme “Symbols of Goan heritage” showcasing its various historical and natural attachments. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Chhattisgarh presented its tableau which was based on the 'Godhan Nayay Yojna' of the state.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Arunachal Pradesh's tableau highlighted the resistance of indigenous people of the state, particularly of the Siang region formally known as abors by the British.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

“Karnataka: The cradle of Traditional Handicrafts” was the theme of the tableau of Karnataka. As many as 16 artefacts of the state possess Global Indicator (GI) Tag.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau highlighted the changing face of the UT in the backdrop of developmental scenarios. The front portion of tableaux showcased Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The tableau of Haryana was based on the theme 'Haryana number one in sports'. The state has brought laurels to India by winning a number of medals at international sporting events.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Depicting 'Punjab's contribution in the freedom struggle', the tableau of Punjab depicted Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. 

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Uttar Pradesh's tableau was based on 'Achievements@75'. The tableau showed the achievements through skill development and employment through One District One Product.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

Maharashtra's tableau was based on the biodiversity and bio symbols of the state.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Himveers displayed incredible balancing skills in various formations, giving away the message of 'Fit India'.

Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: PIB

The 73rd Republic Day parade concluded with the splendid and the grandest flypast ever by the Indian Air Force.

Tags: republic day, republic day parade, republic day parade 2022
