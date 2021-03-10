Last Updated:

In Pics | Scorpene-class Submarine INS Karanj Commissioned Into Indian Navy In Mumbai

Submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in presence of Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff, and Admiral (Retd) VS Shekhawat.

Submarine INS Karanj
Indian Navy’s third stealth Scorpene-class Submarine INS Karanj at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

Submarine INS Karanj
Picture of the third Made In India Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj before the Induction Ceremony.

Submarine INS Karanj
Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai by Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, the Commanding officer during the 1971 Indo – Pak war. 

Submarine INS Karanj
The Navy officers salute and pay tribute as INS Karanj commissioned got commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Submarine INS Karanj
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said addressed the Induction Ceremony and said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defence over the past 7 decades".

Submarine INS Karanj
Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Retd, CMD of Mazagon Dock limited handing over a memento to Adm Karambir Singh, CNS onboard INS Karanj

Submarine INS Karanj
Captain Gaurav Mehta, CO of INS Karanj handing over a memento to the Chief Guest Adm Shekhawat, inside the submarine.

Submarine INS Karanj
Group photo of the commissioning crew of INS Karanj with the Chief Guest and other dignitaries

