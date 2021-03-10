In Pics | Scorpene-class Submarine INS Karanj Commissioned Into Indian Navy In Mumbai

Quick links:
Picture of the third Made In India Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj before the Induction Ceremony.
Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai by Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, the Commanding officer during the 1971 Indo – Pak war.
The Navy officers salute and pay tribute as INS Karanj commissioned got commissioned into the Indian Navy.
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said addressed the Induction Ceremony and said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defence over the past 7 decades".
Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Retd, CMD of Mazagon Dock limited handing over a memento to Adm Karambir Singh, CNS onboard INS Karanj
Captain Gaurav Mehta, CO of INS Karanj handing over a memento to the Chief Guest Adm Shekhawat, inside the submarine.